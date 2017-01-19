strategy+business: Corporate Strategies and News Articles on Global Business, Management, Competition and Marketing
David Smick Explains How Main Street Capitalism Can Be the Great Equalizer

The editor of the International Economy outlines a plan for restoring income growth based on encouraging startups and competition.

In Episode 8 of the new podcast, Talking My Book, Daniel Gross, executive editor of strategy+business, interviews David Smick, founder and editor of the International Economy and author of the bestseller The World Is Curved, about his new book, The Great Equalizer: How Main Street Capitalism Can Create an Economy for Everyone (PublicAffairs).

Listen to the conversation for insights on how small businesses, working on a level playing field, can participate in the global economy and reignite growth. Listen, too, for the opportunity to receive a signed copy of The Great Equalizer.

