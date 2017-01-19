David Smick Explains How Main Street Capitalism Can Be the Great Equalizer

Your browser does not support the audio element.

In Episode 8 of the new podcast, Talking My Book, Daniel Gross, executive editor of strategy+business, interviews David Smick, founder and editor of the International Economy and author of the bestseller The World Is Curved, about his new book, The Great Equalizer: How Main Street Capitalism Can Create an Economy for Everyone (PublicAffairs).

Listen to the conversation for insights on how small businesses, working on a level playing field, can participate in the global economy and reignite growth. Listen, too, for the opportunity to receive a signed copy of The Great Equalizer.