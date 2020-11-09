Best Business Books 2020: s+b’s Top Shelf
|
TALENT & LEADERSHIP
|
STRATEGY
|NARRATIVES
Revolver: Sam Colt and the Six-Shooter That Changed America
by Jim Rasenberger
(Scribner, 2020)
|MANAGEMENT
Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything
by B.J. Fogg
(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2020)
|ECONOMICS
The Price of Peace: Money, Democracy, and the Life of John Maynard Keynes
by Zachary D. Carter
(Random House, 2020)
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
Experimentation Works: The Surprising Power of Business Experiments
by Stefan H. Thomke
(Harvard Business Review Press, 2020)
|MARKETING
Restoring the Soul of Business: Staying Human in the Age of Data
by Rishad Tobaccowala
(HarperCollins Leadership, 2020