strategy+business
Business books

Best Business Books 2020: s+b’s Top Shelf

Our picks for the best business books of 2020 in seven categories.

A stack of strategy+business’s picks for the best business books of 2020: Think Outside the Building, by Rosabeth Moss Kanter; Humanocracy, by Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini; Revolver, by Jim Rasenberger; Tiny Habits, by B.J. Fogg; The Price of Peace, by Zachary D. Carter; Experimentation Works, by Stefan H. Thomke; and Restoring the Soul of Business, by Rishad Tobaccowala.

Photograph by Opto Design

Cover art for Rosabeth Moss Kanter's Think Outside the Building: How Advanced Leaders Can Change the World One Smart Innovation at a Time

TALENT & LEADERSHIP
Think Outside the Building: How Advanced Leaders Can Change the World One Smart Innovation at a Time
by Rosabeth Moss Kanter
(Public Affairs, 2020)
Cover art for Gary Hamel's and Michele Zanini's Humanocracy: Creating Organizations as Amazing as the People Inside Them

STRATEGY
Humanocracy: Creating Organizations as Amazing as the People Inside Them
by Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini
(Harvard Business Review Press, 2020)
Cover art for Jim Rasenberger's Revolver: Sam Colt and the Six-Shooter That Changed America NARRATIVES
Revolver: Sam Colt and the Six-Shooter That Changed America
by Jim Rasenberger
(Scribner, 2020)
Cover art for B. J. Fogg's Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything MANAGEMENT
Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything
by B.J. Fogg
(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2020)
Cover art for Zachary D. Carter's The Price of Peace: Money, Democracy, and the Life of John Maynard Keynes ECONOMICS
The Price of Peace: Money, Democracy, and the Life of John Maynard Keynes
by Zachary D. Carter
(Random House, 2020)
Cover art for Stefan H. Thomke's Experimentation Works: The Surprising Power of Business Experiments TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
Experimentation Works: The Surprising Power of Business Experiments
by Stefan H. Thomke
(Harvard Business Review Press, 2020)
Cover art for Rishad Tobaccowala's Restoring the Soul of Business: Staying Human in the Age of Data MARKETING
Restoring the Soul of Business: Staying Human in the Age of Data
by Rishad Tobaccowala
(HarperCollins Leadership, 2020
