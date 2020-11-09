Best Business Books 2020: s+b’s Top Shelf

TALENT & LEADERSHIP

Think Outside the Building: How Advanced Leaders Can Change the World One Smart Innovation at a Time

by Rosabeth Moss Kanter

(Public Affairs, 2020)

STRATEGY

Humanocracy: Creating Organizations as Amazing as the People Inside Them

by Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini

(Harvard Business Review Press, 2020)

NARRATIVES

Revolver: Sam Colt and the Six-Shooter That Changed America

by Jim Rasenberger

(Scribner, 2020)

MANAGEMENT

Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything

by B.J. Fogg

(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2020)

ECONOMICS

The Price of Peace: Money, Democracy, and the Life of John Maynard Keynes

by Zachary D. Carter

(Random House, 2020)

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION

Experimentation Works: The Surprising Power of Business Experiments

by Stefan H. Thomke

(Harvard Business Review Press, 2020)