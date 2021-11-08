Best Business Books 2021: The top picks and honorable mentions
|
LEADERSHIP
Honorable Mention
The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth about Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations
|
NARRATIVES
Honorable Mention
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America
|
STRATEGY
Honorable Mention
Love as a Business Strategy: Resilience, Belonging, and Success
|
ECONOMICS
Honorable Mention
Bettering Humanomics: A New, and Old, Approach to Economic Science
|
MANAGEMENT
Honorable Mention
The Conscience Code: Lead with Your Values, Advance Your Career
|
TECH & INNOVATION
Honorable Mention
A World without Email: Reimagining Work in an Age of Communication Overload
|
CONSUMER BEHAVIOR
Honorable Mention
Arriving Today: From Factory to Front Door—Why Everything Has Changed about How and What We Buy