Best Business Books 2019: s+b’s Top Shelf
|
NARRATIVES
|
TALENT & LEADERSHIP
|ECONOMICS
The Economists’ Hour: False Prophets, Free Markets, and the Fracture of Society
by Binyamin Appelbaum
(Little, Brown, 2019)
|STRATEGY
Seeing Around Corners: How to Spot Inflection Points in Business Before They Happen
by Rita McGrath
(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2019)
|MANAGEMENT
Nine Lies About Work: A Freethinking Leader’s Guide to the Real World
by Marcus Buckingham and Ashley Goodall
(Harvard Business Review Press, 2019)
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
Coders: The Making of a New Tribe and the Remaking of the World
by Clive Thompson
(Penguin Press, 2019)
|MARKETING
Unlocking the Customer Value Chain: How Decoupling Drives Consumer Disruption
by Thales S. Teixeira
(with Greg Piechota; Currency, 2019)