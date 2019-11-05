Business books
Best Business Books 2019
/ Winter 2019 / Issue 97

Best Business Books 2019: s+b’s Top Shelf

Best Business Books

Our picks for the best business books of 2019 in seven categories. See also the slideshow “Top shelf picks: Best Business Books 2019."

NARRATIVES
Fins: Harley Earl, the Rise of General Motors, and the Glory Days of Detroit
by William Knoedelseder
(HarperBusiness, 2018)

TALENT & LEADERSHIP
Why Do So Many Incompetent Men Become Leaders? (And How to Fix It) 
by Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic
(Harvard Business Review Press, 2019)
ECONOMICS
The Economists’ Hour: False Prophets, Free Markets, and the Fracture of Society
by Binyamin Appelbaum
(Little, Brown, 2019)
STRATEGY
Seeing Around Corners: How to Spot Inflection Points in Business Before They Happen
by Rita McGrath
(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2019)
MANAGEMENT
Nine Lies About Work: A Freethinking Leader’s Guide to the Real World
by Marcus Buckingham and Ashley Goodall
(Harvard Business Review Press, 2019)
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
Coders: The Making of a New Tribe and the Remaking of the World
by Clive Thompson
(Penguin Press, 2019)
MARKETING
Unlocking the Customer Value Chain: How Decoupling Drives Consumer Disruption
by Thales S. Teixeira
(with Greg Piechota; Currency, 2019)
