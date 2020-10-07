Favorite s+b covers, 1995–2020

Animation by Opto Design

One of my great enjoyments as art director of strategy+business — a role I’ve held since 1999, when the magazine was being redesigned — is selecting artwork for each print issue. Each quarter, I work with the designer on my team to choose artists and photographers to create original artwork for the articles and the cover. We work with the magazine’s editorial team to marry the right artist to the right article or topic, commission an illustration or photo, and wait for the creative ideas to roll in. It’s like opening presents on Christmas morning; pleasing surprises are always unveiled. The biggest present is the cover, where the artist must not only not only capture complex ideas in a strong image but also attract a reader’s eye in a field of competing designs on a crowded newsstand.

The packaging for these presents has evolved over the years, from a nearly monochrome style for the first few issues, to sepia-tone photos behind a band of text, to the full-color covers of the last several years. Here are a few of my favorites for a variety of reasons, which I describe below.

Looking back on 25 years of covers also gives me a chance to remember the contributions of colleagues at Opto Design who I’ve been lucky enough to work with on strategy+business: Brad Simon, Jessie Clear, Seulgi Ho, and Kira Csakany, as well as the current team of Laura Eitzen, Jennifer Thai, and Leigh Jagareski. I thank them for their creative work on these covers.

—John Klotnia is the founding partner of Opto Design and has been art director of strategy+business since 1999.

Notable covers